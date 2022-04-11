KKR-Mirastar real estate platform acquires UK logistics portfolio for £160M from TPG and Stoford
Apr. 11, 2022 3:39 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- US private equity firm KKR (NYSE:KKR) notifies that Mirastar, KKR Real Estate’s industrial and logistics platform in Europe, has acquired four UK logistics assets, located in Harlow, for £160M from TPG and Stoford.
- The four newly-built Grade A freehold assets, totaling 370,000 square feet, are located in Harlow, Greater London, and let to low-risk covenants.
- The transaction is KKR’s second from its pan-European Core+ Real Estate strategy, following the acquisition of four freehold logistics assets totaling 45,000 square meters in the Netherlands in January.
- TPG, a leading global alternative asset management firm is selling the assets out of the TPG Real Estate platform, which invests across multiple strategies including private equity, core plus, and commercial debt and has an AUM of $13 billion.
- The investment was made through debt financing arranged by KKR Capital Markets.