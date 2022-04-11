AnPac Bio-Medical Science appoints Dr. Aidong Chen as CEO and Chairman
Apr. 11, 2022 4:11 AM ETAnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) has appointed Dr. Aidong Chen as its board director, CEO and Chairman of the board of Directors to succeed Dr. Chris Yu, company’s founder, who resigned as board director, CEO and Chairman of the board.
- As head of China operations of the company, Dr. Yu will remain with the company in a senior management role to focus on growing business in China.
- Dr. Chen has been affiliated with many leading hospitals, including Yijishan Hospital, and Nanjing Medical University.
- The Company will also be adding Sheng "Dorothy" Liu to the board, who will be replacing Mr. Chao Feng.