European stocks mixed as investors watch inflation, monetary policy

London -0.33%.

Germany -0.54%.

France +0.52%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.5%. Tech stocks slid to lead losses while banks jumped.

SNB total sight deposits w.e. 8 April CHF 739.4 bn vs CHF 737.2 bn prior.

UK February monthly GDP +0.1% vs +0.3% m/m expected (Prior +0.8%).

Global investors will be watching the U.S. consumer price index reading for March on Tuesday and producer price index on Wednesday for indications as to how drastically the Federal Reserve will have to act in order to rein in inflation.

European Central Bank policymakers will meet in Frankfurt on Thursday to discuss their next monetary policy move.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than three basis point to 2.8%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than five basis point to 0.77%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than five basis point to 1.81%.

European futures lower. FTSE -0.30%; CAC -0.05%; DAX -0.96% and EURO STOXX -0.53%.