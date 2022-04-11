Japan cuts AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine order by ~40M doses - Reuters
Apr. 11, 2022 4:35 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)DSKYF, DSNKYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Japan has scrapped the acquisition of ~40M doses of AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) COVID vaccines, Reuters reported citing a health ministry official who spoke in the parliament.
- Japan had initially agreed to purchase 120M doses, with the majority made locally by Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) (OTCPK:DSNKY) and other domestic partners.
- The agreement allowed the Japanese government to scrap a part of the order if it was not required, said the news agency citing the official who spoke in response to other lawmakers' questioning.
- Astrazeneca's ~200K doses were supplied to local governments in Japan, and 63M doses were donated to other countries, the report added citing the official.