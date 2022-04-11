ASE Technology March revenues grew 23.7.1% Y/Y to $1,843 million
Apr. 11, 2022 4:36 AM ETASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ASE Technology Holding (NYSE:ASX) reports March net revenues of $1.84B, up 23.7% Y/Y and rose 16.7% over the prior month; on proforma basis revenues was up 29.9% Y/Y and rose 16.7% over the prior month.
- Reported Q1 net revenues of $5.18B, up 22.8% Y/Y and down 16.8% over the prior month; on proforma basis revenues was up 28.8% Y/Y and down 13.4% over the prior month.
- Net revenues for ATM assembly, testing, and material business are $1.08B, +18.5 Y/Y, and rose 15.5% M/M; on proforma basis revenues was up 28.5% Y/Y and rose 15.5% M/M over the prior month.
- Reported Q1 net revenues for ATM assembly, testing, and material business of $3.02B, up 15.7% Y/Y and down 8.9% over the prior month; on proforma basis revenues was up 25.5% Y/Y and down 1.7% over the prior month.