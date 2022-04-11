ASE Technology March revenues grew 23.7.1% Y/Y to $1,843 million

Apr. 11, 2022 4:36 AM ETASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • ASE Technology Holding (NYSE:ASX) reports March net revenues of $1.84B, up 23.7% Y/Y and rose 16.7% over the prior month; on proforma basis revenues was up 29.9% Y/Y and rose 16.7% over the prior month.
  • Reported Q1 net revenues of $5.18B, up 22.8% Y/Y and down 16.8% over the prior month; on proforma basis revenues was up 28.8% Y/Y and down 13.4% over the prior month.
  • Net revenues for ATM assembly, testing, and material business are $1.08B, +18.5 Y/Y, and rose 15.5% M/M; on proforma basis revenues was up 28.5% Y/Y and rose 15.5% M/M over the prior month.
  • Reported Q1 net revenues for ATM assembly, testing, and material business of $3.02B, up 15.7% Y/Y and down 8.9% over the prior month; on proforma basis revenues was up 25.5% Y/Y and down 1.7% over the prior month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.