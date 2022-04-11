France's Macron faces Le Pen in runoff with cost of living on the ballot

In a replay of the 2017 presidential election, French voters have advanced incumbent Emmanuel Macron and candidate Marine Le Pen to the second round of runoff election. The two-round system has been in place since a 1962 referendum, and while it is costly and can weigh on logistics, many cite benefits like the prevention of vote splitting or giving the opportunity to elect candidates with the most winning potential. French elections only proceed to a second round if in the first no candidate received more than 50% of vote, which is rare for presidential elections but sometimes occurs in local ballots.

Results: Macron landed 28.2% of the estimated vote ahead of Le Pen with 22.9%. The two will now face each other in an April 24 rematch that will decide whether Macron will stay in power. In recent surveys, Macron lead Le Pen in the runoff by just 2 percentage points, down from a double-digit lead a month ago.

The two differ heavily on political policy, like immigration and France's role in Europe, and are both wrangling over the cost of living and the economy. Record high inflation has seen Macron order a cap on electricity and natural gas prices, though the measures haven't stopped Le Pen from climbing in the polls. "I'll put money back in your pockets," she declared, promising to cut taxes on fuel and other essentials, while giving businesses incentives to raise wages.

Go deeper: Eurozone inflation soared to 7.5% Y/Y in March, hitting a record high for the fifth straight month. A big part of that number has been driven by energy and food prices, with Russia accounting for around 40% of the EU's imports of natural gas and Ukraine being known as the "Breadbasket of Europe." "Inflation keeps on coming in stronger than we’ve expected and all the other forecasters have expected," noted Jack Allen-Reynolds, economist at Capital Economics. "So that implies there'll be an even bigger hit to household incomes and possibly a bigger hit to consumption."

