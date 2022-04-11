KKR to acquire 9.99% stake in Shriram General Insurance
Apr. 11, 2022 5:09 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
Private equity giant KKR (NYSE:KKR) to acquire a 9.99% stake in Shriram General Insurance for an undisclosed financial terms.
The acquisition is subject to necessary regulatory approvals.
Backed by Shriram Group, an Indian conglomerate and pan-African financial services group Sanlam Shriram General Insurance is a joint venture between Shriram Capital, the holding company for Shriram Group’s financial services business and Sanlam Limited, a leading pan-African financial services group.
- The move will position Shriram General Insurance for continued growth in India’s fast-growing general insurance industry.
KKR’s investment in Shriram General Insurance builds on its track record and significant experience in India, including in the financial services sector.
