Apr. 11, 2022

  • Private equity giant KKR (NYSE:KKR) to acquire a 9.99% stake in Shriram General Insurance for an undisclosed financial terms.

  • The acquisition is subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

  • Backed by Shriram Group, an Indian conglomerate and pan-African financial services group Sanlam Shriram General Insurance is a joint venture between Shriram Capital, the holding company for Shriram Group’s financial services business and Sanlam Limited, a leading pan-African financial services group.

  • The move will position Shriram General Insurance for continued growth in India’s fast-growing general insurance industry.

  • KKR’s investment in Shriram General Insurance builds on its track record and significant experience in India, including in the financial services sector.

