Pfizer's COVID-19 drug Paxlovid's 700K units ordered by Taiwan as cases rise - Reuters

Apr. 11, 2022

  • Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) COVID-19 therapy Paxlovid's 700K units were ordered by Taiwan, Reuters reported citing the Health Minister Chen Shih-chung.
  • The minister said that the order would be sufficient to cover ~3% of Taiwan's population and half of the supply is expected to arrive in Q2, added the report.
  • Year to date, Taiwan has reported 3,976 cases locally, of which 13 were considered as seriously ill while two deaths were reported, according to the report.
  • However, according to Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker, daily cases have been rising in Taiwan in the last few days.
  • As per Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control report, there were 575 new cases on April 10.
  • In studies, Paxlovid has shown 89% efficacy in reducing the risk of hospitalization or death in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
  • The drug is already approved for emergency use in the U.S. and EU.
