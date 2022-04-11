Pfizer's COVID-19 drug Paxlovid's 700K units ordered by Taiwan as cases rise - Reuters
Apr. 11, 2022 5:20 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) COVID-19 therapy Paxlovid's 700K units were ordered by Taiwan, Reuters reported citing the Health Minister Chen Shih-chung.
- The minister said that the order would be sufficient to cover ~3% of Taiwan's population and half of the supply is expected to arrive in Q2, added the report.
- Year to date, Taiwan has reported 3,976 cases locally, of which 13 were considered as seriously ill while two deaths were reported, according to the report.
- However, according to Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker, daily cases have been rising in Taiwan in the last few days.
- As per Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control report, there were 575 new cases on April 10.
- In studies, Paxlovid has shown 89% efficacy in reducing the risk of hospitalization or death in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
- The drug is already approved for emergency use in the U.S. and EU.