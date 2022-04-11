Ericsson records SEK 0.9B provision in Q1 after suspending business in Russia
Apr. 11, 2022 5:27 AM ETTelefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC), ERIXFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) said on Monday it was suspending its business in Russia indefinitely.
"In the light of recent events and of European Union sanctions, the company will now suspend its affected business with customers in Russia indefinitely," it said in a statement.
Employees in Russia will be placed on paid leave, it said.
The move would record a SEK 0.9B ($95 million) provision in the first quarter for impairment of assets and other exceptional costs.
The provision will be recorded in Other Operating Expenses in Segment Networks.
- Shares are down 1% premarket.