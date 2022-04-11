Hyzon Motors to deliver 18 fuel cell electric to Hylane GmbH
Apr. 11, 2022 5:34 AM ETHyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) will supply its fuel cell electric trucks to German-based motor insurers Hylane GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of DEVK Versicherung.
- Hylane has purchased 18 Hyzon vehicles, deliveries scheduled to begin in late 2022.
- "Hyzon's singular mission is to decarbonize transport through zero-emission, hydrogen-powered vehicles," said Craig Knight, Hyzon CEO and co-founder. "Through Hylane's sustainable mobility program, customers across Germany can experience first-hand the vehicle performance, driver satisfaction, and emissions reductions of Hyzon's fuel cell electric trucks. Having a strong partner in the German market has the opportunity to fuel significant long-term growth for Hyzon."
- Shares up 4.3% premarket.
