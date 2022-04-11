Goldman Sachs completes acquisition of NN Investment Partners for €1.7B
Apr. 11, 2022 5:42 AM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has completed its long awaited acquisition of NN Investment Partners from NN Group N.V. for €1.7B.
- The deal was announced in August 2021.
- The acquired business with its 900 employees will be integrated into Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
- The acquisition brings Goldman Sachs’ assets under supervision to approximately $2.8T.
- As part of the transaction, Goldman Sachs Asset Management has entered into a long-term strategic partnership agreement with NN Group to manage an approximately $180B portfolio of assets.
- David Solomon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs, said: “This acquisition advances our commitment to put sustainability at the heart of our investment platform. It adds scale to our European client franchise and extends our leadership in insurance asset management. We are excited to welcome the talented team at NN Investment Partners, a center of excellence in sustainable investing, to Goldman Sachs and together we will focus on delivering long-term value to our clients and shareholders.”