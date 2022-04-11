Been on a flight recently? There have likely been delays, and that's if you even get on a plane (cancellations have been through the roof). The developments have seen camping out at the airport trend across the country, while hours-long waits for customer service have left many passengers with a sour taste of the whole traveling experience. Severe storms have not made things any better, while COVID-19 still looms large as many employees call out sick.

Case in point: JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) scrapped more than 300 flights over the weekend, with nearly a fifth of all its flights canceled on Saturday. That's on top of hiring 2,500 workers this year and perks to keep staff on the job. It's now offering a $1,000 bonus to flight attendants who don't call out of work through May 31, as well as an extra $100 per trip for attendants who pick up open flights on days off.

"We've already reduced May capacity 8-10% and you can expect to see a similar size capacity pull for the remainder of the summer," JetBlue COO Joanna Geraghty declared. "Despite these challenges and, based on your feedback that the schedule is wound too tight, we know the best plan is to reduce capacity now. I think everyone recognizes that the industry still remains very much in recovery mode, so we believe this proactive step is the right decision."

Go deeper: It's not the only carrier facing heat. Last week, Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) said it would trim its flight schedule through the end of June to catch up on pilot training. "We've recently let down some of our valued guests by canceling an unusual number of flights. The primary cause of cancellations is the shortage of pilots available to fly versus what was planned when we built our April schedule in January."

