Societe Generale to exit Russia after sale of Rosbank stake to Interros Capital
Apr. 11, 2022 5:54 AM ETSociété Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)SCGLFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- French bank Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY) to sell its stake in Rosbank and the Russian lender’s insurance subsidiaries to Interros Capital, a firm linked to billionaire Vladimir Potanin and a previous shareholder of Rosbank - WSJ.
- The transaction would result in an around €2B, equivalent to $2.18B, write-off of the net book value of the divested activities, and an exceptional noncash item of about €1.1B.
- The impact of this exit on the bank's CET1 capital-buffer ratio is expected to be around 20 basis points.
- The deal is expected to close in the coming weeks.
- Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led SocGen to end its more than 15-year investment in Rosbank.