Societe Generale to exit Russia after sale of Rosbank stake to Interros Capital

  • French bank Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY) to sell its stake in Rosbank and the Russian lender’s insurance subsidiaries to Interros Capital, a firm linked to billionaire Vladimir Potanin and a previous shareholder of Rosbank - WSJ.
  • The transaction would result in an around €2B, equivalent to $2.18B, write-off of the net book value of the divested activities, and an exceptional noncash item of about €1.1B.
  • The impact of this exit on the bank's CET1 capital-buffer ratio is expected to be around 20 basis points.
  • The deal is expected to close in the coming weeks.
  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led SocGen to end its more than 15-year investment in Rosbank.
