Cybersecurity firm SailPoint to be acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.9B deal
Apr. 11, 2022 6:14 AM ETSailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $6.9B.
- SAIL shares jumped ~27% in response to the news announcement.
- Thoma Bravo will pay $65.25 for each SailPoint share outstanding, representing a 31.6% premium to Friday's close of $49.59.
- The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals.
- Mark McClain, CEO and Founder, SailPoint said, “This transaction delivers significant immediate cash value to our stockholders and maximizes the value of their shares. The transaction will also allow us to pursue our long-term growth trajectory with greater flexibility and effectiveness to support our customers, expand our markets, and accelerate innovation in identity security with the backing of a strong financial partner with deep sector expertise. Thoma Bravo’s belief in our vision for identity security aligns strongly with our desire to accelerate and extend our leadership for years to come.”