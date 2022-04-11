China Automotive Systems to repurchase up to $5M of shares

Apr. 11, 2022 6:24 AM ETChina Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) approves a share repurchase program of up to $5M of its outstanding common shares periodically over the next 12 months.
  • Repurchases price not to exceed $4.00 per share (CMP $2.79) through March 30, 2023.
  • Mr. Jie Li, chief financial officer of CAAS, commented, "Our stock's market capitalization is well below our combined cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, our working capital, our book value, and the valuations of a number of peer companies focused on multiple financial factors."
  • Mr. Hanlin Chen, Chairman of CAAS, commented, "Our current stock valuation does not reflect our profitable 19.2% sales growth in 2021, our advances in technology and growing market position in global markets."
  • Last month the company reported Q4 earnings.
