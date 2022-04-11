Cal Hoagland is the interim CFO of Enjoy Technology
Apr. 11, 2022 6:39 AM ETEnjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) names an experienced CFO, Cal Hoagland as interim CFO, succeeding Fareed Khan who decided to depart the company to pursue other opportunities.
- Mr. Khan will remain with the company through the end of April and assist with the transition.
- The company intends to launch a comprehensive search for a successor.
- “Our team has known Cal for some time and we are pleased he will be supporting Enjoy in this role. He brings decades of CFO experience to this position and I believe his financial acumen, accounting expertise and track record with growth-oriented companies like Enjoy will be strong assets to our team during this transition.” said Ron Johnson, CEO