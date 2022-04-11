Ontario sports betting forecast to generate $800M in revenue this year

Ontario became the first province in Canada to launch single-game and futures betting last week. The province is forecast to generate approximately $800 million in gross sports betting revenue this year across a list of operators that includes Flutter Entertainment's (OTCPK:PDYPY) FanDuel, MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and Entain's (OTCPK:GMVHF) BetMGM, as well as Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) sports betting operation.

After a flurry of new partnerships between sports betting operators and Canadian sports networks-professional leagues, analysts think Ontario and Canada in general represent a meaningful growth opportunity for the online gambling shops.

Roundhill Investment's Will Hershey said he is looking for Canadian brands like Toronto-based theScore to carve out meaningful market share as they lean into their established audiences. A strong showing by theScore in Ontario could make the $2 billion price paid by Penn National Gaming (PENN) for the property a strategic move.

Hershey noted Bet365 is one the firms that already commands a large market share percentage of Canada’s grey market, while DraftKings' (DKNG) late start in the region is attributed to possible growing pains in the tech transition from Kambi to SBTech. He also reminded that although iGaming receives less press than online sports betting, it’s arguably the better business of the two on the margin front.

Dig into more details about the sports betting launch in Ontario.