Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures point to lower open as wild rate ride continues

The stock market looks to kick off the holiday-shortened week on the back foot Monday.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.7%, S&P futures (SPX) -0.3% and Dow futures (INDU) -0.1% are lower.

Growth sectors are feeling the most pressure premarket, while Financials is the biggest gainer, albeit up just slightly. Big bank earnings kick off this week.

Here are three things Goldman Sachs wants to hear on calls during earnings season.

The spotlight remains on rates, which are still on the march higher. The 10-year yield is up 5 basis points to 2.76% and the 2-year is up 6 basis points to 2.58%.

"US 10 year Note yields have spiked again," SocGen's Kit Juckes said. "Wherever the wild Treasury ride takes us, it seems unlikely to end before the FOMC meeting on May 4th."

There are no economic indicators before the bell, but March CPI arrives tomorrow. There are a few Fed speakers. Raphael Bostic, John Williams and Charles Evans weigh in today.

"There is a pontification of Federal Reserve speakers on the schedule today," UBS' Paul Donovan wrote. "Markets would love clarity on future Fed policy, but given poor quality data and the tussle between price inflation and growth deflation, clarity is unlikely."

The biggest concern currently is whether the Fed's commitment to tackle inflation necessitates a hard landing for the economy.

"Geopolitical tensions and tightening monetary policy have increased the downside risks to the US growth outlook and recession risks have risen," Morgan Stanley economist Ellen Zentner wrote. "Over the past week, our probability model, in particular the version driven solely by financial variables, has reached a high since 2Q20 at 18.8%."

"While probabilities remain relatively low, the models underscore the US is not immune to risks abroad."

Among active stocks premarket, Twitter is falling after Elon Musk declined to take a seat on the board. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said the move was for the best, but that there would be "distractions ahead." One of those could be a Musk proxy battle.