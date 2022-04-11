Veru gains after interim results for COVID-19 therapy
Apr. 11, 2022 6:59 AM ETVeru Inc. (VERU)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is trading ~35% higher in the premarket Monday after the cancer-focused biopharma company announced positive interim results for its investigational COVID-19 therapy sabizabulin from a Phase 3 trial involving hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- The randomized trial was designed to evaluate oral sabizabulin 9 mg versus placebo among 150 COVID-19 patients who are at high risk of developing Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).
- In terms of the primary endpoint of death at or before day 60, sabizabulin led to a clinically and statistically meaningful reduction of 55% of mortality (p=0.0029) in the intent to treat the population. The placebo group showed a 45% mortality rate as opposed to 20% in the Sabizabulin group.
- Veru (VERU) disclosed that Independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee identified no safety concerns, and the panel unanimously recommended halting the trial due to efficacy.
- The company plans to meet the FDA to seek regulatory submission for an emergency use authorization application.
In January, Veru (VERU) sharers gained in response to the news of Fast Track Designation granted by the FDA for sabizabulin.