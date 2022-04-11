Biodesix to raise $11.7M through equity offering, guides FY22 revenue within the consensus range
Apr. 11, 2022 7:00 AM ETBiodesix, Inc. (BDSX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) raised $11.7M through sale of 6,508,376 common shares on April 7, 2022 in a private placement.
- Net proceeds will be utilized to fund the partial repayment of its existing term loan and general corporate purposes, including our strategic growth.
- The Company reaffirms its previous guidance and anticipates FY22 revenue between $37.5M to $39.5M in total revenue in 2022 vs consensus of $38.55M.
- Concurrently, the company entered into a third amendment to its 2021 term loan on April 7, 2022, which includes certain consents and waivers to provide the company additional financial flexibility over the near term.
- Per the agreement the company agreed to repayment of $3M in outstanding principal in April 2022 with an additional $2M to be paid later.