Biodesix to raise $11.7M through equity offering, guides FY22 revenue within the consensus range

Apr. 11, 2022 7:00 AM ETBiodesix, Inc. (BDSX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) raised $11.7M through sale of 6,508,376 common shares on April 7, 2022 in a private placement.
  • Net proceeds will be utilized to fund the partial repayment of its existing term loan and general corporate purposes, including our strategic growth.
  • The Company reaffirms its previous guidance and anticipates FY22 revenue between $37.5M to $39.5M in total revenue in 2022 vs consensus of $38.55M.
  • Concurrently, the company entered into a third amendment to its 2021 term loan on April 7, 2022, which includes certain consents and waivers to provide the company additional financial flexibility over the near term.
  • Per the agreement the company agreed to repayment of $3M in outstanding principal in April 2022 with an additional $2M to be paid later.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.