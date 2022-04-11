Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) announced proposed updates to its governance structure designed to support the company's continued long-term growth.

The company will seek shareholder approval to implement the proposed amendments to its articles of incorporation at its upcoming special meeting of shareholders to be held on June 7.

SHOP currently has Class A shares with one vote per share and Class B shares with 10 votes per share, with Class B shareholders having a controlling position equivalent to approximately 51% of the total voting power. The current governance structure provides that all Class B shares will convert into Class A shares only when the Class B shares are diluted below a specified threshold, does not impose service-based conditions on ownership of the Class B shares and allows for intergenerational transfers, meaning that a holder can transfer Class B shares to a spouse or child without retaining voting control over the shares.

Shopify (SHOP) said the proposal will modernize its governance structure and allow it to remain mission-driven and merchant-obsessed while sustaining an innovative culture.

The company's existing Class A and Class B shares will remain outstanding and their terms will not be amended as part of the proposal. As part of the proposal, Mr. Lütke and his affiliates will agree that they will not transfer their Class B shares without Mr. Lütke retaining voting control over such shares, preventing an intergenerational transfer of such voting power.

If the conversion occurred today, the total voting power held by Class A shareholders would increase from approximately 49% to approximately 59% of the total voting power attached to all of the company's shares.

Shopify (SHOP) separately announced a proposed 10-for-1 split of the Class A and Class B shares to be effected through a separate amendment to its articles of incorporation. The planned share split is expected to make share ownership more accessible to all investors.

Shares of Shopify (SHOP) jumped 3.28% premarket to $622.95 vs. the 52-week trading range of $510.02 to $1,762.92.