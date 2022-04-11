International Game Technology to acquire iSoftBet for €160M in cash
Apr. 11, 2022 7:17 AM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is acquiring iSoftBet, an igaming content provider and third-party game aggregator, for approximately €160M in cash.
- This deal will more than double the IGT PlayDigital content library to approximately 225 proprietary games.
- The acquisition is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2022.
- "The acquisition of iSoftBet will provide market-tested proprietary digital content, advanced game aggregation capabilities, scalable promotional tools, analytics and strong creative talent to IGT's PlayDigital operations," said Vince Sadusky, IGT CEO. "This will enhance PlayDigital's competitive capabilities with a proven, complementary content portfolio across Europe and North America as we provide best-in-class games and technology to our fast-growing igaming customers."