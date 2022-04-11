The shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) have added 13% in the pre-market Monday after the clinical-stage biotech announced a data update from an ongoing phase 1/2 study for its lead candidate in patients with certain blood cancer.

The investigator-sponsored trial was designed to evaluate AFM13 precomplexed with cord blood-derived natural killer (cbNK) cells among 22 patients with CD30-positive relapsed or refractory Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphomas who had received a median of seven prior lines of therapy.

Out of 19 patients who were evaluable for response, 13 were treated at the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) of 108 NK/Kg, including 12 with Hodgkin Lymphoma and one with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

As of the cut-off date, the study demonstrated 100% objective response rate (ORR), with a complete response (CR) rate of 62% at the RP2D among 8 patients, the company said.

The treatment was found to be well tolerated with no incidences of cytokine release syndrome, immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome, or graft versus host disease.

The data were part of a presentation at the ongoing American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022.

In December, a previous update from the trial indicated that 5 patients (38%) showed CR after one cycle of treatment.