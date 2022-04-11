Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) +1.6% pre-market after reporting Monday that Q1 silver equivalent production rose 4% Y/Y to 2.01M oz, reflecting silver output of 1.31M oz, up 25% Y/Y, and gold production of 8,695 gold oz, down 22% from the year-earlier quarter.

Highlights during the quarter included a 23% increase in silver production at the Guanacevi mine and a 70% increase in silver production at the Bolañitos mine.

Total Q1 sales were 1.72M oz. of silver, up 176%, and 8,381 oz. of gold, down 21%.

Endeavour said the Guanacevi operation continued to outperform, driven by higher grades, and work continued on the Terronera project on final detailed engineering, early earth works, critical contracts and the procurement of long lead items.

Endeavour Silver previously reported breakeven Q4 adjusted earnings on $48.5M in revenues.