EVgo shows profitability in San Francisco in promising trend

Evercore ISI came away from a trip to Europe to meet with EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) management with increased conviction on the business model, the growth prospects and the market acceleration currently underway.

Analyst James West said as a pure play on owner-operated public DCFC charging and charging as a service, EVgo is positioned well to benefit from the rapid growth underway in public electric vehicle charging due to its leverage to the mega-theme of the electrification of mobility.

"The company has 850+ current locations in the U.S. with ~1,900 stalls (roughly 50% public DCFC market share) and a development pipeline of ~3,100 stalls in over 30 states, boasts partnerships with 8 Auto OEMs, has over 340,000 customer accounts and already has chargers within 10 miles of 130+ million people. EVGO uses proprietary algorithms that analyze census and other data sources to pinpoint premium and convenient charging station locations that meet the company’s high return hurdle rates."

EVgo (EVGO) was noted to be profitable in San Francisco even with a somewhat low EV adoption rate of 3.1% in the region. EVgo has 292 stalls in the region and with 8.4% utilization the company was cash flow positive with a 43.3% cash flow margin. Other cities such as Los Angeles, Portland and Phoenix are said to be showing similar positive trends.

Evercore ISI kept an Outperform rating on EVGO and has a price target of $22 vs. the 52-week trading range of $7.00 to $19.59.