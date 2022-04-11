Dow takes minority stake in group building LNG import terminal in Germany

Apr. 11, 2022

Indianapolis - February 2016: Dow AgroSciences World Headquarters

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) said Monday it will acquire a minority stake in the Hanseatic Energy Hub, which is planning to build, own and operate an import terminal for liquefied gases on Dow's Stade, Germany, industrial park; financial details are not provided.

The terminal, which is planned to be built by 2026 and be co-located with Dow's facilities in Stade, has a projected regasification capacity of 13.3B cm/year of natural gas.

Dow is contributing the land for the construction of the terminal as well as infrastructure services, off-gas heat, site services and mutual harbor use rights.

While Germany is retiring nuclear and coal fired power generation, its dependency on natural gas is expected to increase as a transition fuel until sufficient renewable energy comes available longer term, Dow said.

