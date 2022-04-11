Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) held an ESG Conference on Monday at which it stated that it intends to go all-electric until the end of the decade and aims to cut its carbon footprint per passenger car by more than 50% by 2030 in comparison to 2020 levels.

The German automaker said the key levers to achieve the goal include electrifying the vehicle fleet, charging with green energy, improving battery technology, an extensive use of recycled materials and renewable energy in production. Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) plans to cover more than 70 percent of its energy needs through renewable energy by 2030 by rolling out solar and wind power at own sites as well as through further Power Purchase Agreements.

Mercedes-Benz has already unveiled the all-electric EQA, EQB, EQS, EQC, EQE and EQV models. Further all-electric models will include the EQS SUV, the EQE SUV and the EQT.

Mercedes-Benz attended last week's high-level meeting at the White House on EV battery charging.