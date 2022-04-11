Wallbox commences construction for its U.S. EV charger manufacturing facility in Arlington
Apr. 11, 2022 7:47 AM ETWallbox N.V. (WBX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) commences construction at the company's first US based EV charger manufacturing facility at Arlington, Texas.
- The 130,000 square-foot high-tech plant is expected to have enough capacity to fully support company's expansion plans in North America over the next decade.
- The company invested ~$11M into initial construction, and expected to begin production within the facility by early fall 2022.
- Initial construction is planned to allow the EV charger and energy management company to manufacture over 250,000 units in 2022, and over 500,000 in 2025.
The new facility is anticipated to create approximately 250 direct jobs in the region by 2030.
The company also entered into partnerships with U.S. suppliers, for the design and construction of the facility, storage racking, and its new assembly line.
- Between all facilities, the company is expected to have a global production capacity of over 1.1 million chargers per year by the end of this year.