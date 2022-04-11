AnPac Bio-Medical Science, Hunan Weitou sign $15M equity investment

Apr. 11, 2022 7:51 AM ETAnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) and Hunan Weitou Technology have signed a legally binding equity investment totaling $15M which will be invested in five installments over the next 30 months.
  • Per the terms, the new investor will invest $3M at the beginning of every 6 months.
  • The first $3M, which is in the form of private equity investment, has a purchase price at $0.414/share.
  • It is expected that the first investment installment will be completed in April 2022.
  • Dr. Ai-Dong Chen, Chairman of the board and CEO of the Company, commented: "This long term equity investment is significant and important to the growth of our company."
  • Earlier, AnPac Bio-Medical Science appoints Dr. Aidong Chen as CEO and Chairman.
