AnPac Bio-Medical Science, Hunan Weitou sign $15M equity investment
Apr. 11, 2022 7:51 AM ETAnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) and Hunan Weitou Technology have signed a legally binding equity investment totaling $15M which will be invested in five installments over the next 30 months.
- Per the terms, the new investor will invest $3M at the beginning of every 6 months.
- The first $3M, which is in the form of private equity investment, has a purchase price at $0.414/share.
- It is expected that the first investment installment will be completed in April 2022.
- Dr. Ai-Dong Chen, Chairman of the board and CEO of the Company, commented: "This long term equity investment is significant and important to the growth of our company."
