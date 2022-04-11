AIM ImmunoTech gains on positive data for Ampligen from two cancer trials
Apr. 11, 2022 7:54 AM ETAIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) has added ~23% in the pre-market Monday after the clinical-stage biotech shared data for its cancer candidate Ampligen from trials targeted at metastatic triple-negative breast cancer and colorectal cancer.
- The ongoing Phase 2a trial for colorectal cancer met the primary endpoint among 12 evaluable patients, as indicated by increased CD8a expression post-treatment (p=0.046).
- The study was designed to test Ampligen as a component of a chemokine modulatory (CKM) regimen among patients with colorectal cancer that has spread to the liver.
- Meanwhile, the Phase 1 study conducted at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center was designed to test chemokine modulation therapy that included Ampligen in patients with Stage 4 metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.
- The trial met the primary endpoint of efficacy, and three patients showed stable disease lasting 2.4, 2.5, and 3.8 months as of data cut off on September 1, 2021. Another patient who was not evaluable had a partial response.
- Both data readouts were part of presentations at the ongoing American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022.