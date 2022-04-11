VitalHub's Transforming Systems secures SHREWD sale in healthcare sector

Apr. 11, 2022 7:58 AM ETVitalhub Corp. (VHIBF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • VitalHub's (OTCPK:VHIBF) Transforming Systems has signed a multi-year licensing deal with NHS England and NHS Improvement Midlands.
  • The sale includes licensing access to Transforming Systems SHREWD platform, its region and vantage products used for businesses' operational efficiency.
  • “This sale to NHS England and NHS Improvement Midlands marks one of the largest regions to have licensed the Transforming Systems solutions,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. We view this sale as continued ratification of the market demand for our products, and the market leadership we have established and continue to maintain within the UK healthcare landscape, and beyond.”
  • Earlier (Mar. 30): VitalHub reports FY results
