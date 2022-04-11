Golden Grail launches initiative "Master of Beverage™"

Apr. 11, 2022 8:09 AM ETGolden Grail Technology Corp. (GOGY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Golden Grail Technology (OTCPK:GOGY) launches its Master of Beverage initiative allowing the company to participate and maximize profit potential through joint ventures with disruptive, emerging, and established brands.
  • The new initiative is another unique method that reinforces the company as a true "disruptive innovator" in the business of beverages.
  • It was developed in order to accelerate the company's growth and expand lines of revenue.
  • Throughout business operations the company has identified other drawbacks of many beverage brands such as the lack of funding for production and/or distribution and the company is well positioned to help these brands and form a joint venture to maximize profit potential.
  • "We are constantly looking at our business and evaluating how we can establish multiple lines of revenue to bring consistently long-term value to our shareholders. Master of Beverage™ is the next initiative we are disrupting the way most beverage companies operate. By creating a new focus on joint ventures that will accelerate our growth and drive revenue, adds another pillar of confidence in our future," said Steven Hoffman, CEO.
