WillScot Mobile Mini acquires storage services provider in Canada
Apr. 11, 2022 8:15 AM ETWillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (NASDAQ:WSC) stated Monday it has completed the acquisition of Canadian storage services provider Storstac.
- This acquisition adds over 1,100 storage units in the company's current markets in the greater Toronto area.
- For the consideration undisclosed, the transaction was funded through company's cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit agreement.
- "I am excited to welcome the new employees of Storstac Inc. to our team at WillScot Mobile Mini. Storstac’s rental operations expand our presence and capabilities in the greater Toronto area," said CEO Brad Soultz.
- Earlier (Mar. 21): WillScot Mobile Mini acquires blast resistant module lease portfolio