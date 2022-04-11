InMode reports 1Q22 prelim revenue and Adj. EPS above the consensus
Apr. 11, 2022 2:21 PM ETInMode Ltd. (INMD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) expects 1Q22 revenue in the range of $85M to $85.5M vs consensus of $80.23M.
- Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share expected in the range of $0.38 to $0.39 vs consensus of $0.36.
- Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2022 in the range of 83% to 84%.
"Our results in the first quarter of 2022 reflect the continued growth and demand for our minimal invasive solutions as well as the successful endorsement of our recently launched women health platform. Despite pressures from new Covid-19 variants and supply chain challenges, we're able to ensure a productive manufacturing facility and meet expected delivery times. The growing number of treatments in the U.S. and globally increased the sales of consumables, that consistently reach new records every quarter," commented CEO Moshe Mizrahy.