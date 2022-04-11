While the Federal Reserve missed the boat on inflation, the bond market also missed the boat, helping the broader stock market to remain resilient, Morgan Stanley says.

But under the surface stocks figured out back in November how aggressive the Fed would have to be, starting the worst four-month period for expensive stocks outside of a recession, according to strategist Mike Wilson.

"In other words, the stock market internals figured out that the Fed would have to raise rates aggressively to combat the highest inflation in 40 years and discounted it expediently," Wilson wrote in a note Monday. "Perhaps more amazingly, the stock market accurately predicted this outcome even as the Fed fund futures market completely whiffed."

"This is exactly why we study the internals of the stock market so closely and make it such a crucial part of our overall strategy framework," he said. "In short, we listen intentlyto what the internals of the stock market ares aying because we believe it is the best strategist in the world."

Equities internals are still telling a different story than the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the bond market (TBT) (TLT) (SHY), which are trading at valuations that are "hard to justify," Wilson said.

"As of Friday's close, the Equity Risk Premium made new lows at just 250bps," he said. "However, as we've been noting for weeks, the internals of the equity market have rarely traded so defensively with Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) in particularly having one of it's best absolute and relative periods of performance on record."

"This is an even more remarkable feat given the significant move higher in back end rates over the past few months," he added. "Meanwhile, it's the opposite for banks which tend to outperform when back end rates are rising. In short, we have another example of extreme divergence between the internals of the stock market which are strongly indicating a growth scare, while bonds and the S&P 500 are suggesting growth is not only ok, but likely to remain robust in the case of bonds."

"This divergence between the internals of the stock market and bonds/SPX is unsustainable and we know which one we're betting with ... the best strategist on the street -- i.e. stocks."

Wilson continues to recommend defensives, even after the great run, especially vs. cyclicals, which appears to "have a long way to go."

Three defensive ETFs hit record highs on Friday.