VNET Group receives buyout offer of $1.3333 per share, stock up 20%

Apr. 11, 2022 8:21 AM ETVNET Group, Inc. (VNET)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) has received an unsolicited preliminary non-binding buyout offer from The Hina Group and Industrial Bank Co., Ltd., Shanghai Branch to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the company for $8.00 in cash per American depositary share, or ~$1.3333 per ordinary share.
  • There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction or any other transaction will be approved or consummated.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating had flagged the stock at high risk of performing badly on decelerating momentum and inferior profitability when compared to other Information Technology stocks.
  • Shares up 20% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.