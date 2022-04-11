VNET Group receives buyout offer of $1.3333 per share, stock up 20%
Apr. 11, 2022 8:21 AM ETVNET Group, Inc. (VNET)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) has received an unsolicited preliminary non-binding buyout offer from The Hina Group and Industrial Bank Co., Ltd., Shanghai Branch to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the company for $8.00 in cash per American depositary share, or ~$1.3333 per ordinary share.
- There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction or any other transaction will be approved or consummated.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating had flagged the stock at high risk of performing badly on decelerating momentum and inferior profitability when compared to other Information Technology stocks.
- Shares up 20% premarket.