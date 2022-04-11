Credit and loan growth for credit card issuers and the underbanked are normalizing, while more normal activity for student and auto lenders is likely delayed, said J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Shane said in a note to clients.

He lowers price target multiples on consumer finance companies by 18%, on average due to economic uncertainty and the increased probability of recession.

"We remain highly constructive on PMIs (private mortgage insurers) due to a supportive credit environment and see signs of rationalization in the mortgage origination industry," Shane wrote.

The analyst downgraded American Express (NYSE:AXP) stock to Neutral from Overweight as Shane believes its current valuation already reflects a relatively positive base case.

Student loan company Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is downgraded to Underweight from Neutral as the extended student loan payments pause "limits consolidation opportunity and the company's long-term growth drivers remain unclear."

Shane upgraded Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) to Overweight from Neutral, because he sees a recent stock pullback as an opportunity "to own a best-in-class PMI at a trough multiple."

American Express (AXP) stock is dipping 1.3% in Monday premarket trading, Navient (NAVI) is falling 1.1%, and Essent Group (ESNT) stock is rising 1.0%.

