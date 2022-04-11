Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) announced that the company is out of bankruptcy proceedings after the successful completion of the restructuring of its financial indebtedness

A final report was filed with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York on March 4 requesting the entry of an order to close the Chapter 15 Case. No objections were filed to the motion to close the Chapter 15 Case, and the Bankruptcy Court entered an order granting the request on April 8.

For Q4, the Chinese coffee chain reported an 80.7% increase in revenue to $382M while the operating loss dropped to $121M million from $489M in the same period in 2020.

Looking ahead, Luckin (LKNCY) CEO Dr. Jinyi Guo said the company is well positioned for long term growth and creation of stakeholder value.

Shares of Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) ADRs have had a bouncy year with general concerns on Chinese-listed names impacting trading. The coffee stock rose 5.45% in premarket action on Monday.

Seeking Alpha author KGR Ventures thinks a relisting in the U.S. on the Nasdaq for Luckin is a potential share price catalyst.