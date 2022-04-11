Global Net Lease expands borrowing capacity to $1.45B

  • Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) on Monday has expanded its borrowing capacity to $1.45B after replacing its existing $1.1B credit facility.
  • Specifically, the new corporate revolving credit facility has a term of 4.5 years and is priced 15 basis points lower than the facility it replaced.
  • The credit facility, administered by Key Bank, N.A., also includes two six-month extension options, with a minimum leverage ratio of 1.30% and a maximum rate of 1.90%, the company said.
  • "With an accordion feature that could expand the facility up to nearly $2 billion, we believe this transaction further strengthens our balance sheet and provides flexibility for execution of our growth strategy as we seek to continue acquiring high-quality industrial, distribution and office properties," said Global Net Lease CEO James Nelson.
  • At the beginning of April, Global Net Lease declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share.
