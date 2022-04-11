NIO, Li Auto, XPeng among premarket losers' pack
Apr. 11, 2022 8:25 AM ETNIOBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) -32% after announces interim BT8009 Phase I clinical trial results at the 2022 AACR Annual Meeting.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO) -18%.
- Biofrontera (BFRI) -12%.
- Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) -9%.
- NIO (NIO) -9% after NIO follows other EV makers in hiking prices on rising raw material prices; suspends production on supply chain issues.
- Lion Group Holding (LGHL) -9%.
- American Rebel Holdings (AREB) -9%.
- Aterian (ATER) -8%.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) -8%.
- Borr Drilling (BORR) -8%.
- C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) -8%.
- Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA) -8%.
- XPeng (XPEV) -8%.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) -6%.
- Li Auto (LI) -7%.
- MedAvail Holdings (MDVL) -7%.
- Smart for Life (SMFL) -6%.
- Momentus (MNTS) -5%.
- New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU) -5%.
- RLX Technology (RLX) -5%.
- Advent Technologies Holdings (ADN) -5%.