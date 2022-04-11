BigBear.ai acquires predictive analytics software firm
Apr. 11, 2022 8:32 AM ETBigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) shares dropped ~3% Monday morning after the software firm announced the acquisition of ProModel; financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, ProModel specializes in simulation-based predictive analytics software provider.
- The accretive acquisition significantly boosts BigBear.ai’s commercial and geographic footprint, adding hundreds of customers in over 30 countries worldwide.
- In late 2020, BigBear.ai acquired ProModel Government Services to expand its modeling and simulation capabilities for federal customers.
- With today's announcement, BigBear.ai can utilize these capabilities in the commercial sector to optimize decision making with improved insights into process efficiency, capacity planning, equipment maintenance, market conditions and supply chains.