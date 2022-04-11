Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) said Friday after the market close that the government of the Dominican Republic completed its strategic review of the location of the new tailings storage facility for the Pueblo Viejo mine, paving the way for the company to move ahead with its $1.4B gold expansion project.

The new tailings storage facility forms part of the expansion project that is designed to extend the Tier One mine's life beyond 2040 and support annual production of more than 800K oz.

Barrick and the government have separately studied sites for the TSF location, with the assessments independently identifying four alternative sites; two of the sites will be forwarded for further investigation.

The final location and construction of the facility will be subject to the completion of an environmental and social impact assessment.

Pueblo Viejo is owned in a 60-40 joint venture with Newmont (NEM).

As the world seemingly moves into a new era of war and inflation, "these are nevertheless powerful drivers for gold and copper prices, thereby raising the prospects to see a high free cash flow yield of near 9%," Daniel Thurecht writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.