AT&T drops as Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading, but analysts are positive post spin

AT&T (NYSE:T) shares fell on Monday, reflecting the spin-off of its WarnerMedia business which merged with Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery, but Wall Street analysts are positive on the communications giant following the split.

Bank of America analyst David Barden reiterated his buy rating and $25 price target, noting that AT&T (T) shares are undervalued and the divestiture should help reduce some of the complexity concerns.

Worries over the smaller dividend, with the company paying out $1.11 per share, down from $2.08 per share, are also baked into the stock, Barden added.

"With the deal now closed, the dividend reset, and the investor base stabilizing, we believe the stage is set for investors to begin focusing on AT&T’s improving fundamentals," Barden wrote in a note to clients.

Warner Bros. Discovery will start trading under the ticker symbol "WBD" on Monday.

The analyst added that AT&T (T) has added 3.2 million postpaid phone subscribers in the past year, compared to just 1.1 million for Verizon (VZ). Given that AT&T has a much smaller subscriber base than Verizon, at 67 million compared to 94 million, AT&T has "ample room to grow," Barden explained.

J.P. Morgan analyst Philip Cusick put an overweight rating and a $22 price target on AT&T ( T ) following the spin-off, noting it is now a "more communications-focused company," more akin to Verizon.

Cusick pointed out that AT&T management, led by Chief Executive John Stankey, is more focused on reinvesting in the wireless business and expanding its fiber optic footprint to grow its broadband business and business offerings.

The analyst pointed out that AT&T shares trade at an implied $18.38, excluding the share value of Discovery and a 6.8% dividend yield.

"Overall, while we are wary of the wireless industry overall, are below management's guidance for EBITDA and [free cash flow] growth, AT&T shares at Friday's close seem like an attractive risk/reward and we believe investors should look to capture this discount before it closes," Cusick wrote.

On Friday, AT&T (T) and Discovery completed the $43 billion merger, bringing together a veritable smorgasbord of film, TV and cable operations, including Warner Bros., HBO, Turner Broadcasting, and CNN, as well as Discovery, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet and more.