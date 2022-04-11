CTO Realty Growth to buy Watters Creek property in Allen, Texas for $30.0M
- CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) on Monday has agreed to provide $30.0M of funding to acquire Allen, Texas-based Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm through a three-year preferred equity agreement.
- The grocery-anchored, mixed-use property is approximately 458K square feet, the REIT said. The preferred investment to buy the property was fully funded at closing.
- "It is a terrific opportunity for CTO to invest in a highly productive retail corridor in an attractive submarket of Dallas, Texas, and we’re looking forward to partnering again with this experienced and proven sponsor as they execute on their capital plan to reposition the Property,” commented John P. Albright, president and CEO of CTO Realty Growth.
- In mid-March, CTO Realty Growth sold Carpenter Hotel ground lease in Texas for $17.1M.