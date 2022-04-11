Hot Stocks: TWTR Musk saga continues; NVDA downgrade; SHOP stock split; AFMD clinical data

Elon Musk's investment in Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) returned to the headlines in Monday's pre-market trading. Shares of the social media giant fell on news that the world's richest person won't join the company's board of directors, despite previous reports that he would.

Elsewhere in the market, Nvidia (NVDA) also suffered pre-market weakness, dragged down by an analyst's downgrade.

On the other side of the spectrum, Shopify (SHOP) posted a pre-market gain on news of a stock split. Affimed (AFMD) also showed strength, staging a double-digit percentage advance following the release of updated clinical data.

Decliners

Twitter (TWTR) dropped nearly 2% after Elon Musk decided not to join the board of Twitter. The news was disclosed in a tweet from CEO Parag Agrawal.

TWTR rallied early last week on news that Musk had taken a 9.1% stake in the social media giant. Previously, it was reported that Musk would join TWTR's board. News that he will not become part of the company's governing body raises concerns of a power struggle.

On the news, TWTR dropped 3% in pre-market action.

Nvidia (NVDA) also lost ground before the opening bell, dragged down by a downgrade from Baird. The firm cut its rating on the graphics chip maker to Neutral from Outperform, pointing to concerns over order cancelations related to excess inventories.

Baird also slashed its price target on NVDA to $225 from $360. Following the downgrade, NVDA dropped 4% in pre-market action.

Gainers

Shopify (SHOP) got a boost in pre-market action, rising by nearly 2% on news of a stock split and a change in the company's governance. The company has proposed a 10-for-1 stock split, a move meant to make share ownership more accessible to all investors.

Meanwhile, the release of clinical data sparked a pre-market rally in Affimed (AFMD). Shares climbed 14% after the firm released updated data from an ongoing Phase 1/2 study for its AFM13 in patients with a certain blood cancer.

