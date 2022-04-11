HUYA, SPPI and DOYU among pre market gainers
- Veru (VERU) +31% after interim results for COVID-19 therapy.
- SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) +30% acquisition could lead to other cyber security deals, Wedbush says.
- Iveda Solutions (IVDA) +28%.
- VNET Group (VNET) +20% receives buyout offer of $1.3333 per share.
- Affimed (AFMD) +13% after data on blood cancer therapy from phase 1/2 study.
- Axcella Health (AXLA) +13%.
- AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) +11% positive data for Ampligen from two cancer trials.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) +11% on FDA approval for Elcys generic.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) +9% announces FDA acceptance of BLA Resubmission for Eflapegrastim.
- 4D pharma (LBPS) +9%.
- NetEase (NTES) +8%, Bilibili surge as China to restart approving game licenses: report
- Bilibili (BILI) +8% as China to restart approving game licenses: report
- HUYA (HUYA) +8%.
- Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ) +8%.
- Guardforce AI (GFAI) +8%.
- GDS Holdings (GDS) +7%.
- Hycroft Mining Holding (HYMC) +7% announces new board appointments.
- DouYu International (DOYU) +6%.
- Chindata Group (CD) +6%.
- Hudson Capital (HUSN) +5%.