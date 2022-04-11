Hoth Therapeutics surges on preclinical data for cancer therapy

Apr. 11, 2022 8:48 AM ETHoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Human Cancer Cell

luismmolina/E+ via Getty Images

  • Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) has gained ~135% in the pre-market Monday after the development-stage pharmaceutical company announced encouraging preclinical data for its investigational cancer therapy, HT-KIT.
  • According to the company, a team of researchers who were part of a scientific research agreement with North Carolina State University found that KIT protein expression, signaling, and function reduced in response to HT-KIT mRNA frame-shifting approach on mast cell leukemia cells in vitro.
  • “Our next round of preclinical studies are underway and we are excited to utilize the results for our planned Pre-IND meeting with FDA later this year," Chief Executive Robb Knie said.
  • This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
