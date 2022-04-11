Datto Holding to be acquired by Kaseya for $35.5 per share, stock up 16%
Apr. 11, 2022 8:49 AM ETDatto Holding Corp. (MSP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Datto Holding (NYSE:MSP) to be acquired by Kaseya in $6.2B deal.
- The all-cash transaction will be funded by an equity consortium led by Insight Partners, with significant investment from TPG Capital and Temasek, and participation from notable investors including Sixth Street.
- Datto stockholders will receive $35.50 per share, representing a 52% premium to company’s stock price of $23.37 as of March 16, 2022 and 48% premium to the unaffected 30-day volume-weighted average price of stock for the period ending March 16, 2022.
- The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022.
- Upon completion of the transaction, the company's common stock will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
- The companies will operate completely independently until the transaction has been finalized.
- Q1 results will be out on or before May 10, 2022.
- Shares up 16% premarket.