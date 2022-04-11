Datto Holding to be acquired by Kaseya for $35.5 per share, stock up 16%

Apr. 11, 2022 8:49 AM ETDatto Holding Corp. (MSP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Connected puzzle pieces with the acronym M&A. Merger and acquisition in business

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

  • Datto Holding (NYSE:MSP) to be acquired by Kaseya in $6.2B deal.
  • The all-cash transaction will be funded by an equity consortium led by Insight Partners, with significant investment from TPG Capital and Temasek, and participation from notable investors including Sixth Street.
  • Datto stockholders will receive $35.50 per share, representing a 52% premium to company’s stock price of $23.37 as of March 16, 2022 and 48% premium to the unaffected 30-day volume-weighted average price of stock for the period ending March 16, 2022.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022.
  • Upon completion of the transaction, the company's common stock will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
  • The companies will operate completely independently until the transaction has been finalized.
  • Q1 results will be out on or before May 10, 2022.
  • Shares up 16% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.