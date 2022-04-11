E-Home Household inks MoU to explore acquisition of Zhongrun Pharma
Apr. 11, 2022 8:50 AM ETE-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) on Monday announced an MoU to explore the acquisition of Zhongrun (Fujian) Pharmaceutical, a drug and personal care products operator in China.
- EJH expects to complete the acquisition within the next 2 months.
- Zhongrun is engaged in drug development, drug sales, medical equipment, prepackaged food, infant formula etc.
- "This combination will result in increased customer satisfaction with our core household service offerings and more opportunities for our businesses as we seek to automate and digitalize services through metaverse initiatives," said EJH CEO Wenshan Xie.