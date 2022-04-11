Fortune Brands Home & Security falls after double downgrade from BofA

Digitally enhanced shot of a graph showing the ups and downs shares on the stock market

shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) fell in early trading on Monday after Bank of America flipped from being a bull to a bear with a two-notch downgrade to an Underperform rating from Buy.

The loss of confidence in FBHS is based on a variety of concerns.

BofA's bear points: "(1) gross margin headwinds: We expect price-cost to remain negative into 2Q22. The recent surge in metals (zinc, copper, nickel) will pressure plumbing. Cabinets face incremental headwinds from still rising hardwood lumber costs and a tight labor market, (2) potential trade-down: cabinets is a competitive, discretionary category and significant price hikes could result in trade-down to lower cost products or brands. Competition from imported cabinets has also increased over the last three months, and (3) risk to China outlook: Guidance already contemplates a slowdown in China (6-7% of revenue), but the recent surge in COVID-19 cases (particularly in Shanghai) could cause an extended pause in residential remodeling."

Bank of America dropped its price objective to $74 from $118 based on an 8X EV/EBITDA estimate off the new 2023 forecast.

Shares of FBHS turned 2.87% lower in premarket action on Monday to $70.80 vs. the 52-week trading range of $70.84 to $114.01.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.