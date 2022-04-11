Fortune Brands Home & Security falls after double downgrade from BofA

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) fell in early trading on Monday after Bank of America flipped from being a bull to a bear with a two-notch downgrade to an Underperform rating from Buy.

The loss of confidence in FBHS is based on a variety of concerns.

BofA's bear points: "(1) gross margin headwinds: We expect price-cost to remain negative into 2Q22. The recent surge in metals (zinc, copper, nickel) will pressure plumbing. Cabinets face incremental headwinds from still rising hardwood lumber costs and a tight labor market, (2) potential trade-down: cabinets is a competitive, discretionary category and significant price hikes could result in trade-down to lower cost products or brands. Competition from imported cabinets has also increased over the last three months, and (3) risk to China outlook: Guidance already contemplates a slowdown in China (6-7% of revenue), but the recent surge in COVID-19 cases (particularly in Shanghai) could cause an extended pause in residential remodeling."

Bank of America dropped its price objective to $74 from $118 based on an 8X EV/EBITDA estimate off the new 2023 forecast.

Shares of FBHS turned 2.87% lower in premarket action on Monday to $70.80 vs. the 52-week trading range of $70.84 to $114.01.